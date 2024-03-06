Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Plans To Bring In Kharge’s Son-In-Law Radhakrishna Doddamani In Fray | INC

Bengaluru: In a move that is likely to be exploited by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has taken a strong stand against ‘parivar politics’, the Congress is contemplating to field party president Malliarjuna Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani for the Lok Sabha seat from Kalburgi in North Karnataka – a stronghold of the Kharge family.

Kharge is reluctant to contest from his stronghold for two reasons – a defeat would embarrass him and the Congress party; secondly, if he decides to contest, the BJP will pin him down to Kalburgi, leaving no time to campaign elsewhere. Despite his initial reluctance, Kharge has convinced Radhakrishna to contest from Kalburgi, considered a stronghold of Congress despite the 2019 aberration, sources were quoted in the media.

Radhakrishna's journey

Radhakrishna has always maintained a low-profile despite being a member of a leading political family. However, he has a big reputation as a seasoned strategist. He has a noteworthy track record in the successful management of several electoral campaigns. Radhakrishna is popular in Gurmitkal in Kalburgi district -- the assembly seat which Kharge represented for over three decades from 1972 to 2004.

Often referred to as ‘Solillada Saradara’ (leader without defeat), Kharge had nine MLA terms and two in the Lok Sabha before suffering his first electoral defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He contested from Gulbarga and lost to BJP’s Umesh Jadhav. He is currently opposition leader in Rajya Sabha