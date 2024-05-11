Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For Phase 4 Today, 96 Seats From 10 States Go To Polls On May 13

Representational Image | ANI Photo

New Delhi: The electioneering ended on Saturday in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections that takes place on Monday, when 96 seats from 10 states go to the polls. The process of filing nominations for 96 of these began on April 18. The last date of the nominations in Phase 4 was April 25. All the constituencies of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will vote in a single phase on May 13.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Assembly polls for 175 constituencies will also be held on the same day. The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which commenced from April 19, will see the country vote in seven phases. Besides Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, eight states that go to polls on May 13 are:

1. Bihar: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger

2. Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar

3. Jharkhand: Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamu

4. Madhya Pradesh: Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa

5. Maharashtra: Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed

6. Odisha: Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput, Kalahandi

7. Uttar Pradesh: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich

8. West Bengal: Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum.

As many as 695 candidates from 8 states/UTs will be holding the elections in the fifth round on May 20. In Phase-5, Maharashtra had a maximum of 512 nomination forms from 13 Parliamentary Constituencies, including six seats in Mumbai, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 466 nominations from 14 PCs. 4-Chatra Parliamentary Constituency in Jharkhand received a maximum of 69 nomination forms followed by 35-Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh with 67 nomination forms. Average number of contesting candidates in a PC for 5th Phase is 14.

The most crucial is the sixth phase of the elections on May 25 in which 57 constituencies, including seven from Delhi. The last and the seventh phase is listed on June 1 in which 57 seats will witness the voting in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.