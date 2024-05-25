Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Polling Agents Carrying Pamphlets Inside Booth,' Alleges AAP's Somnath Bharti

New Delhi: Amid voting in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Somnath Bharti has alleged that the BJP polling agents are carrying candidate pamphlets inside the booth.

In a post on X, Bharti said, "Shocked to report that every polling agent of the BJP is carrying candidate pamphlets inside the polling booth and shamelessly displaying the same fearing no one. Sharing the video of what I saw inside booths no 134,135,137 and 138 of Assembly Constituency-43."

Shocked to report that every polling agent of ⁦@BJP4India⁩ is carrying candidates pamphlets inside the polling booth and shamelessly displaying the same fearing no one. Sharing video of what I saw inside booth no 134,135,137 and 138 of AC-43. ⁦@ECISVEEP⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/4DBxCm1zIq — Adv. Somnath Bharti: इंसानियत से बड़ा कुछ नहीं! (@attorneybharti) May 25, 2024

AAP also shared this on its official handle on X and said that the incident is shameful.

"Shameful!! Election Commission, what is happening right under your nose? BJP's polling agents are openly showing pamphlets inside the polling booth. This matter has come to light in Booth Numbers 134,135,137 and 138 of AC-43. Take appropriate action immediately," it said.

AAP Leader Atishi's Allegations Against Delhi's Lieutenant Governor

Earlier, AAP leader Atishi alleged that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, held a meeting with Delhi Police to slow down the voting process in areas that are strongholds of the INDIA bloc.

"We have received official information that last evening, LG had called a meeting of Delhi Police officials, and instructions were given to Delhi Police that in all the areas which are strongholds of the INDIA alliance, voting should be slowed down in those areas. If this happens then it will be a violation of free and fair elections. So we hope that the Election Commission will take cognizance of this," Atishi alleged.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi says, "We have received official information that last evening, LG had called a meeting of Delhi Police officials and instructions were given to Delhi Police that all the areas which are stronghold of INDIA alliance, voting should be… pic.twitter.com/AMSmdclvJE — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

About The 6th Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray. Voting is underway in all parliamentary seats in Delhi and Haryana in this phase.

The riveting contest in Delhi has AAP and Congress jointly taking on the BJP, which won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the last two elections. While Congress is contesting on three seats in the national capital, AAP is contesting on four. The two parties are part of the INDIA bloc.