Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengal Provincial Hindu Mahasabha Extends Full Support To BJP Candidates

X

In a press conference at the Calcutta Press Club held on Tuesday, the Bengal Provincial Hindu Mahasabha declared its unwavering support for BJP candidates contesting in all 42 parliamentary constituencies in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Emphasising the BJP's alignment with traditional Hindu values, the Mahasabha officials expressed confidence in the party's ability to address the concerns of the Hindu community.

According to representatives of the Bengal Provincial Hindu Mahasabha, the Modi government has effectively addressed key demands of the organisation, including the establishment of the Ram temple, the revocation of Article 370, strengthening national defense, and elevating India's status on the global stage.

Mahasabha endorses Dr. Anirban Gangopadhyay

The Mahasabha specifically highlighted their endorsement of Dr. Anirban Gangopadhyay, a BJP-supported candidate from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Gangopadhyay, chairman of the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Research Foundation, shares close ties with the late Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of the Bengal Provincial Hindu Mahasabha. The Mahasabha clarified that some individuals falsely claiming affiliation with the organization have nominated candidates against the BJP, prompting the need for this press conference to clarify their stance to the public.

Key figures of the organisation, including editors Ramnand Chattopadhyay, Monindra Chandra Nandi, NC Chattopadhyay, and linguist Suniti Kumar Chattopadhyay, were present at the conference. Shambhunath Ganguly, president of the organization, announced unanimous support for all BJP-backed candidates in West Bengal, highlighting the widespread presence of Mahasabha members across the state.

Championing the cause of the Hindus

The organisation stressed that the BJP is the sole political entity that champions the cause of Hindus and upholds traditional Hindu values. Additionally, they highlighted the Mahasabha's historical role in advocating for Hindus persecuted during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Anant Singh Roy, Secretary of the Hindu Mahasabha, underscored the organization's humanitarian efforts, citing assistance provided to victims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to queries from journalists, the Mahasabha editors expressed optimism regarding the BJP's electoral performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, expressing hopes for the party to secure victory in 35 constituencies. The press conference concluded with a resounding endorsement of the BJP as the preferred choice for safeguarding the interests of Hindus and advancing their cause in West Bengal.