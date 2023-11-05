Lok Sabha Elections 2023: UP Congress Attracts Prominent Figures From Other Parties

Representative Image

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is on a hunting spree. More and more prominent faces from other parties have been joining Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

While National General Secretary of Samajwadi Party and former MP, Ravi Prakash Verma would join congress on Monday in Lucknow, founder of Bahujan Samaj Party & its former state president Raj Bahadur joined on Sunday. Raj Bahadur had been a close associate of Late Kanshiram and was a former state minister also. On Sunday former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in UP, Umesh Kumar Singh too joined Congress along with hundreds of his supporters.

Congress spokesperson, CP Rai informed that SP leader Ravi Prakash Verma will join party with his daughter Purvi Verma, who had contested 2019 LS polls from Lakhimpur as SP-BSP joint candidate. Besides four Block Pramukh and a few Zila Panchayat members from Lakhimpur will also join the party on Sunday along with Ravi Prakash Verma. Rai informed that Yogendra Yadav who contested assembly polls from Gopalpur, Azamgarh district as Janta Dal United candidate also joined congress on Sunday.

Meanwhile SP senior leader Ravi Prakash Verma and his daughter Purvi Verma met with the congress national president Mallikarujan Kharge on Sunday in Delhi.

According to a senior congress leader in UP, few more prominent faces from the state are likely to join the party in coming days. Talks with BSP MP from Amroha, Danish Ali have been finalized and very soon, he too would be joining congress. `A sitting SP legislator from West UP, few former MPs and a battery of prominent leaders from the minority have agreed to join congress in coming days’, said. Besides, few leaders have been waiting for the results of assembly polls of five states to come before taking the decision to join congress, he said.