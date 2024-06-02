Lok Sabha Election Exit Polls 2024: INDIA Bloc Forming Govt According To This Poll; Check State-Wise Seat Share Details

INDIA Bloc | X/Congress

Mumbai: While most major pollsters forecast a massive victory for the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, one exit poll suggested a different outcome favouring the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

DB Live, a digital channel of the Deshbandhu newspaper, predicted that the INDIA bloc may surpass the majority mark, while the NDA might fall short. According to the Deshbandhu Exit Poll, conducted in association with Electline of India agency, the NDA could secure 207-241 seats, whereas the INDIA bloc might win between 255-290 seats.

State-Wise Seat Share

In Uttar Pradesh, the poll predicted a close contest, with the NDA potentially securing 46-48 seats and the INDIA bloc, comprising the Samajwadi Party and Congress, winning 32-34 seats. In Maharashtra, the exit poll forecasts 28-30 seats for the MVA (INDIA) and 18-20 seats for the Mahayuti (NDA). For Karnataka, the poll showed a surprising advantage for the Congress, predicting 18-20 seats, while the BJP and JD(S) alliance is expected to secure 8-10 seats.

In Bihar, the INDIA bloc is predicted to win 24-26 seats, compared to 14-16 seats for the NDA. In Madhya Pradesh, DB Live projects 24-26 seats for the BJP, with the Congress winning a mere 3-5 seats. The exit poll also predicted a sweep for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in West Bengal, with the party winning 26-28 seats, while the BJP is expected to get 11-13 seats. In Rajasthan, the poll showed the BJP winning 17-19 seats, and the INDIA bloc securing 6-8 seats.

Sharing the poll results on X, Congress leader Luv Dutta confidently stated, "These are the exact numbers that you all will see on 4th June. This Exit Poll will come out to be true. INDI Alliance will form the Govt on the 4th of June."

— Luv Datta #INC (@LuvDatta_INC) June 1, 2024

Major Exit Polls Predict NDA Victory

Despite the INDIA bloc parties expressing confidence in winning at least 295 seats, the majority of exit polls released in the evening contradicted this claim, predicting a massive victory for the BJP-led NDA. All major polls have forecasted a clear majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party, surpassing its previous tally of 303 seats in 2019.

If the exit polls are accurate, the BJP is set to achieve its biggest Lok Sabha victory since its formation in 1980. Amidst these predictions, DB Live's poll stands out for predicting opposite results. It will be interesting to see on June 4 which poll comes closer to the actual results.