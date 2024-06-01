Lok Sabha Election Maharashtra Exit Poll Of All Polls 2024: Mahayuti Predicted To Win 27-28 Seats, MVA 19-20 Seats |

The contest for the 48 seats in Maharashtra's Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on April 19 and spanned five phases of voting. The final phase occurred on May 20, 2024. The previous phases took place on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. Maharashtra holds the second-largest number of Lok Sabha seats in the country, with only Uttar Pradesh having more at 80 seats.

Key Alliances & Candidates

The primary alliances in this election are Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), which includes Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SCP), and the ruling Mahayuti alliance, consisting of BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Key candidates include Nitin Gadkari (BJP) from Nagpur, aiming for his third consecutive victory, Piyush Goyal (BJP) from Mumbai North, Supriya Sule (NCP-SP) from Baramati, and Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena) from Kalyan.

Voter Turnout

After all five phases, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 61.33%. The Gadchiroli–Chimur constituency saw the highest turnout at 71.88%. The fifth phase had the lowest turnout among the five, with only 56.89% of voters participating.

According to an average of the exit polls of India Today- Axis My India, News24-Today’s Chanakya, ABP-C-Voter, Republic-Matrize, TIMES NOW-ETG and Marathi Television Channel Lokshahi, the numbers indicate an incline towards the Mahayuti to win the crucial state.

Poll of Exit Polls: (Mean of all exit polls)

Mahayuti: 27-28

MVA: 19-20

Others: 0

Maharashtra 2019 Lok Sabha Results

In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured 23 seats, the NCP won 4 seats, Shiv Sena claimed 18 seats, and Congress managed to win only 1 seat. The BJP-led NDA alliance overall won 41 seats in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra 2014 Lok Sabha Results

The 2014 election results were similar, with the BJP winning 23 seats, NCP securing 4 seats, Congress obtaining 2 seats, and Shiv Sena winning 18 seats. The BJP-led alliance had a total of 42 seats in the state.

The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be announced on June 4, 2024.