 Lok Sabha Election: Congress, MVA Partners Reach Consensus On 39 Seats In Maharashtra After Rahul Gandhi Dials Uddhav Thackeray & Sharad Pawar
Lok Sabha Election: Congress, MVA Partners Reach Consensus On 39 Seats In Maharashtra After Rahul Gandhi Dials Uddhav Thackeray & Sharad Pawar

Updated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi - Uddhav Thackeray | File Image

Mumbai, February 23: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently had an hour-long discussion with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over seat-sharing in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections. The phone call to Uddhav Thackeray followed an earlier call between Rahul Gandhi and NCP (Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar. All three parties are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi or MVA in Maharashtra.

According to reports, the MVA partners have reached an agreement on 39 out of 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra. There are differences on the remaining nine seats which include Mumbai South Central and Mumbai North West. Both Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress want these two seats. Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's demand for five seats is also delaying the final seat-sharing pact.

2019 Lok Sabha Election Result:

In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (then undivided) contested Lok Sabha polls together. While the BJP bagged 23 of the 25 seats it contested, the Shiv Sena won 18 after fighting from 23. The Congress contested 25 and only won one (Chandrapur). Sharad Pawar-led NCP (also then undivided) contested 19 seats and won four.

Congress-Samajwadi Party Alliance In Uttar Pradesh:

The Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) have sealed a seat-sharing pact in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections. Out of total 80 seats, the Congress has got 17 seats and one is allotted to Chandrashekhar Azad's party. The SP will field candidates on rest of the 62 seats.

Seat-Sharing Talks In Delhi:

In a boost for INDIA bloc, the seat-sharing talks between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for Delhi's seven parliamentary seats are in final stages. Reports said the AAP is likely to contest four seats, while the Congress may fight from remaining three.

