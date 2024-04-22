Lok Sabha Election 2024: Before Naxals, Congress Should Be Wiped Out, Says Chattisgarh CM Visnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Raipur (Chattisgarh): Congress always opted for double standards on the issue of Naxalism, therefore before uprooting Naxals, Congress needed to be wiped out, Chief Minister Visnu Deo Sai said while interacting with the media.

On the CM’s official whatsapp group, a statement circulated on Monday in which it was claimed that the CM mentioned eradication of Congress party as essential to uproot Congress party.

The press release is circulated by one of the official administrations of the group.

It has been claimed that the CM made such a statement while he was answering the question in which a suspicion was raised by ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel, in which he demanded a probe?

The historic encounter which took place under the limits of Chote-Bethiya Police station, between the jungles of Binagunda and Korenar, in which security forces successfully eliminated 29 hardcore Naxals in a gunfight, some leaders of Congress party raised doubt over its veracity.

Ex-CM Baghel becomes one of the such leaders who cast aspersions over the veracity of the encounter.

CM Sai alleged that Congress hands were drenched in the blood shed by Naxals. Meanwhile, after Modi became Prime Minister the activities of Naxals shrieked and got confined into a limited small area. We are ready to uproot the Naxals from its roots, the CM said.

The tribal CM also claimed that through Nellnar like development focussed projects, they are gearing to wipe out Naxals.

Government knows both the language, the language of gun and talks, it will be better for Naxals to come to the table and start a dialogue to resolve the issue otherwise security forces can teach them lessons in language of bullets, he said.

The path of violence is not good, instead they should focus on resolving the issue amicably, Sai said.

The CM lashed out at the Congress party and said, the farming of votes via Naxalism is unconstitutional and dangerous for democracy. Congress party which give birth to emergency rule in India, will be uprooted by the public one day itself, he said.

CM Sai also took firm stand on the religious conversion and said, a bill will be brought in the assembly soon. In Chhattisgarh forced religious conversion or conversion of innocent tribals, mockery of their cultural aspect will not be permitted further. Strict action will be taken against the violators, the CM said.