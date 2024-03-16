Lok Sabha 2024: Haryana Polls Scheduled On May 25, Punjab's On June 1

Representational Image |

While the Lok Sabha election for all the 10 seats of Haryana would be held on May 25, the same would be held for all the Punjab’s 13 seats on June 1. Results would be out on June 4, according to the general elections schedule announced Saturday.

The BJP had won all the 10 seats – Ambala, Kuruksehtra, Karnal, Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, Hisar, Sirsa, Rohtak, Sonepat, Gurugram and Faridabad - in Haryana in 2019. This time, however, the saffron party, however, faces INDIA bloc constituents – Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) combine, as per which the former would fight in nine seats and the AAP at one - Kurukshetra. Other players also include Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the former ally of ruling BJP, which was dumped by the latter a few days ago.

Meanwhile, according to Haryana Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Agarwal, there are about 1.98 crore voters in the state this time including over 23 lakh new voters added since 2019.

Likewise, the election for all the 13 seats – Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Khadoor Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozepur, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala - in Punjab would be held on June 1.

While Congress had won eight out of 13 seats in 2019, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had won two each, the ruling AAP has only one seat. Though constituents of the INDIA bloc, Congress and AAP are fighting the Lok Sabha polls separately.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sibin C, said that as on March 1, Punjab had over 2.12 crore voters, including 1.19 crore male voters, about 1 crore female voters and 744 transgender voters. A total of 24,433 polling stations have been set up for the 13 seats.