Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know

The big battle is fast approaching and with the election dates announced, the battle has inched even closer. Just two months from now and the fates of the biggest leaders will be sealed. Voting will be held in Haryana in the seventh phase for Lok Sabha elections. Results will be announced on June 04. Voting will be held in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in seventh phase. For this, CEC has appealed to everyone to cast their vote. This time BJP will contest on 10 Lok Sabha seats while in the Indian alliance, Congress will contest on nine seats and AAP will contest on one seat.

There are total 10 Lok Sabha seats here. These include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Sonipat, Gurugram, Faridabad and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh. Political activity in Haryana regarding Lok Sabha elections has also increased these days. In the latest political development, the alliance of BJP and Dushyant Chautala's JJP has broken in the state. There is no talk on Lok Sabha seat sharing between the two. After which both the parties have separated.

2019 Haryana LS polls

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won all 10 out of 10 seats here. There are currently one crore 95 lakh voters in the state of Haryana adjacent to Delhi. Farmer movement will also have a major impact on the elections in Haryana. Recently, there has been political turmoil in Haryana before the Lok Sabha elections. Here BJP has changed its CM. What impact this will have on the Lok Sabha elections also remains to be seen.