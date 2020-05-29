Locusts Attack: DGCA issues 'operation general' over impact of swarms on aviation

The 'Operation Circular' highlights how the locusts, generally found at lower levels, post a threat in the critical landing and the takeoff phase of the flight.

It adds that a large group of locusts on the windshield of a plane will have a massive impact on a pilot's vision.

The circular also states the counter measures that all pilots, operators, engineers and air traffic controllers have to follow.

Meanwhile, the national capital of Delhi too is preparing for the worst, and on Thursday, the government released an advisory for spraying pesticides to deal with the insects. While the destructive pests are yet to descend on Delhi, taking into account the probability of an attack, the government is taking precautionary measures.

So far, the swarms have affected, amongst others, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Odisha has begun preparing for a possible attack, Punjab remains alert.