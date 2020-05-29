Locusts Attack: DGCA issues 'operation general' over impact of swarms on aviation

2020 has not been a benevolent year thus far. Even as India continues to battle the novel coronavirus outbreak, there is a new threat looming. Locust swarms have invaded several areas in western and central india, destroying crops and creating additional concern for the state officials.
Additionally, the swarm of locusts has concerned the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) who has now issued an 'Operation Circular' over the impact of locusts on aviation.
The 'Operation Circular' highlights how the locusts, generally found at lower levels, post a threat in the critical landing and the takeoff phase of the flight.
It adds that a large group of locusts on the windshield of a plane will have a massive impact on a pilot's vision.
The circular also states the counter measures that all pilots, operators, engineers and air traffic controllers have to follow.
Meanwhile, the national capital of Delhi too is preparing for the worst, and on Thursday, the government released an advisory for spraying pesticides to deal with the insects. While the destructive pests are yet to descend on Delhi, taking into account the probability of an attack, the government is taking precautionary measures.
So far, the swarms have affected, amongst others, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Odisha has begun preparing for a possible attack, Punjab remains alert.
