Lockdown 4.0: Arvind Kejriwal issues full list of what's allowed and not allowed in Delhi

With the beginning of Lockdown 4.0, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday has announced what will be allowed and not allowed in the State.

Here are the activities allowed in Lockdown 4.0:

1. Bus services with restrictions.

2. Odd even for shops in the market

3. Home delivery of food

4. Auto Rickshaw with 1 passenger

5. Cabs with 2 passengers

6. Standalone shops

7. Industries with staggered timings

Here are the activities not allowed in Lockdown 4.0:

1. Metros

2. Schools, colleges, universities

3. Hotels

4. Cinema halls, malls, bars

5. Political, religious gatherings • Barbers, spa and salons

Also, curfew will be enforced from 7 pm to 7 am in the city, except for essentials.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had on Sunday asked Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 patients in Delhi have crossed the 10,000-mark and 160 patients have succumbed to the virus.