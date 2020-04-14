Lockdown 2.0: Why lockdown has been extended till May 3 instead of April 30

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Lockdown 2.0 will be extended to May 3.

This is despite the fact that state governments had announced that the lockdown would end on April 30.

However, Prasar Bharti tweeted that the reason for this was that May 1 was a public holiday, and May 2 and May 3 fell on a Saturday and Sunday.

Addressing the nation, he said that the lockdown will go until May 3, 2020.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said that the nation has to ensure that more hotspots aren't formed. "Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," the PM said.

The PM said that there was work to fix the supply chain and improve the health infrstructure. "While making new guidelines, we have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers. Harvesting of Rabi crops is also underway. Central Govt and state Govts are working together to ensure that farmers face minimal problems," the PM said.

Hailing the efforts put by the doctors, medical staff, essential serive providers and the people of the country, PM Modi said, "You have saved the country. I understand the probelms you have faced."

PM Modi also requested the youth of India should take care of the old in India to ensure that they don't contract COVID-19. "They are the most vulnerable and it's our duty to protect them," the PM said, further requstiong people to download the Aroghya Sethu mobile app.

This speech comes after PM Modi had a discussion with Chief Ministers of the country on Saturday to discuss the course of action to tackle the coronavirus pandemic that has put India on hold. During that meeting, many CMs were for the idea of extending the lockdown to April 30, with some of them even going ahead and announcing the same.