Locals torch vehicles over alleged rape and murder of girl in West Bengal; police resort to lathicharge

On Sunday afternoon a clash broke out in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, with angry locals demanding justice for a girl who was recently found dead in the area.

Residents of Chaitra Gach village allege that the girl was picked up from her house and raped. Her body was found the next morning. On Sunday, the locals held protests, blocking National Highway 31, torching vehicles and burning tyres.

Videos of the protests show a public bus on fire, as well as burning tyres placed across the road. Police officials can also be seen attempting to disperse the angry mob.