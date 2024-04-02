Liquor Excise Policy Case: Gujarat AAP Leader Hails Supreme Court's Bail Grant To Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh, AAP MP |

Surat: Gopal Italia, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has lauded the decision of the Supreme Court to grant bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday. Expressing his elation on the official AAP Gujarat account, Italia proclaimed, "The truth has won. The Supreme Court has granted bail to national leader Sanjay Singh. We have been asserting from the outset that this fabricated liquor police case is a ploy by the BJP to thwart AAP's prospects in the Lok Sabha election."

The Supreme Court's ruling, which noted the absence of any recovery of money or property in the alleged bribery case, has been hailed as a victory for AAP by Italia. He expressed confidence that the apex court would deliver justice in the ongoing saga surrounding the purported fake liquor excise policy.

Controversy around the case

Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, has been incarcerated in Delhi's Tihar Jail since his arrest in October last year in connection with the alleged liquor excise policy scam. The case has stirred significant controversy within the opposition party and has resulted in the arrests of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, mere weeks before a general election. Italia asserted that the granting of bail to Sanjay Singh sets a precedent for the impending release of leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, emphasizing the lack of merit in the alleged liquor excise policy scam.

The development comes as a significant relief for AAP amidst the political turmoil and legal battles that have engulfed the party in recent months. With the specter of the upcoming general election looming large, the bail grant to Sanjay Singh injects a sense of optimism and fortitude into the party's ranks.