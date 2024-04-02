AAP MP Sanjay Singh Granted Bail By SC In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

AAP leader Sanjay Singh | ANI Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy in Delhi. Sanjay Singh was in jail for nearly six months after his arrest in October 2023.

The Supreme Court heard the plea of Singh, challenging his arrest and further remand in a money laundering case. During the proceedings, the bench highlighted that no money was found in Singh's possession, suggesting that the allegation of him receiving a Rs 2 crore bribe could be examined during the trial. The additional solicitor general assured to address Singh's arguments against his arrest and remand after the lunch break.

About Sanjay Singh's Arrest in October 2023

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 4 last year in connection with the case. In his defense, Singh had approached the high court seeking bail, citing his prolonged custody without any specific charges attributed to him in the primary offence.

However, the probe agency opposed Singh's bail plea in the high court, alleging his involvement in various activities related to the acquisition, possession, concealment and utilisation of proceeds from the Delhi liquor scam during the 2021-22 policy period. The agency further stated that Singh had illicitly gained money from kickbacks associated with the liquor policy scam and played a part in conspiring with others.

Details On ED's Money Laundering Case

The foundation of the ED's money laundering case lies in the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). According to both the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed during the modification of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, which has since been nullified, and undue benefits were granted to license holders, leading to alleged financial misappropriation and corruption.