Gujarat: Lion-Teasing Reel Goes Viral, Forest Dept Launches Manhunt For Culprit In Amreli

Lion-Teasing Reel Goes Viral, Forest Dept Launches Manhunt For Culprit In Amreli |

Amreli: A manhunt has been launched by the forest department in Amreli after a video showing a youth posing dangerously close to a lion in the Gir National Park went viral on social media. The incident, filmed at night, highlights the growing problem of lion-teasing in the protected area, raising concerns among wildlife activists and park officials.

The viral video, shot in the dark, shows a car stopping on a road within the park as the headlights illuminate a lion sitting majestically in the middle. The youth, identified only as a "daredevil" by some online commentators, then emerges from the vehicle and walks towards the lion, apparently attempting to film a "reel" for social media. Another person in the car captures the entire sequence on camera.

Lion-teasing incidents increasingly common in Gir

This blatant disregard for wildlife regulations and potential danger has sparked outrage. Forest department officials confirmed that lion-teasing incidents are becoming increasingly common in Gir, with people often posting videos and photos of their close encounters online. They have initiated an investigation to identify the youth in the viral video and take necessary legal action.

"Teasing lions is not just illegal, it's incredibly dangerous," stated a forest department spokesperson. "These are wild animals, and their behavior is unpredictable. Such actions put not only the individual but also the lion at risk."

Wildlife activists raise concerns

Gir National Park is spread over part of Junagadh, Amreli and Gir Somnath districts in Gujarat. Wildlife activists have echoed these concerns, emphasizing the potential consequences of such behavior. "This is a clear violation of wildlife protection laws and puts the entire pride at risk," said a representative from a local wildlife conservation group. "We urge the forest department to take strict action against this individual and anyone else who engages in such irresponsible activities."

“The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of respecting wildlife and adhering to park regulations. The Gir National Park is a crucial habitat for Asiatic lions, a critically endangered species. Such actions not only endanger the animals but also damage the park's delicate ecosystem” said a wildlife activist.

The manhunt for the youth is ongoing, with forest officials utilizing various resources to track him down. The department has also urged the public to report any suspicious activity within the park and refrain from sharing irresponsible wildlife content online.