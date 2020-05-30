Lies, damned lies and statistics: Why there isn't enough data to blame Railways for 80 deaths on Shramik trains

The truth about life is that a picture moves us more than numbers. A single picture of a baby playing with his deceased mother’s shroud will be vividly tattooed into our consciousness. On the other hand, we are William Buttler Yeats’ proverbial horseman casting a cold eye when it comes to hard numbers.

The plight of migrants – the silent workers who build our cities and clean our homes before disappearing into their hovels – has pricked our conscience. While one will have to wait to see the true results of the coronavirus lockdown, one causal tangential has been that the well-heeled have suddenly discovered the plight of India’s mendicants.

The knives have been out for the Ministry of Railways for a while now whether it is the death of 14 individuals sleeping on railway tracks. It has been sharpened after the Railways stated that 80 people have died on Shramik trains.

0.0015% deaths

80 deaths are terrible. That’s 80 dreams taken away.

However, Hegel always said to look at the bigger picture. So, before we sum up 80 deaths as the ineptitude of the regime, it becomes important to measure it against the sheer magnitude of the task that the Railways faced.

According to the figures shared by the Railways, the government has run 3840 trains which have transported over 52 lakh migrants. For the mathematically-challenged ones out there including Sambit Patra, 5.2 million has five zeroes – 5,200,000.

While inhuman conditions in which people are being transported definitely needs to be discussed, 80 deaths would mean that the death rate of workers taking Shramik Trains is just 0.0015%.

There’s an old saying in statistics, which is originally attributed to Nobel Laureate Ronald H Coase, a British economist: “If you torture data long enough, it will confess to anything.”

And that’s what we do in the media, torture data even when we don’t have enough evidence to reach a conclusion.

A country as huge as India will have issues that no one can control. For example, an RTI reply revealed that 3014 commuters died on Mumbai locals in 2017.

According to a release from Mumbai Railways, five passengers died on Jan 3 2020.