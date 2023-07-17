 'LG Institutionalising Permanent State Of Disintegration In J&K', Says Mehbooba Mufti On 3 Employees Sacked Over 'Threat To State Security'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'LG Institutionalising Permanent State Of Disintegration In J&K', Says Mehbooba Mufti On 3 Employees Sacked Over 'Threat To State Security'

'LG Institutionalising Permanent State Of Disintegration In J&K', Says Mehbooba Mufti On 3 Employees Sacked Over 'Threat To State Security'

"Criminalising livelihood on preposterous reasons of ‘terror links’ at a time when the state is reeling from unemployment is only deepening the trust deficit," said Mufti.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Mehbooba Mufti | Photo: ANI

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, questioning the Jammu and Kashmir government invoking Article 311 (2) of the Indian Constitution and its decision to dismiss three officers and employees from service, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of University of Kashmir, said that the "LG admin is institutionalising a permanent state of disintegration in J&K." Mufti further said in her tweet, "Criminalising livelihood on preposterous reasons of ‘terror links’ at a time when the state is reeling from unemployment is only deepening the trust deficit. Its being done by misusing & invoking Article 311(2)b of the Indian Constitution."

Read Also
Video of Mehbooba Mufti offering prayers at temple goes viral, she says: 'We are a secular country'...
article-image

What is Article 311(2)?

The Article empowers the President of India or the Governor to dismiss from service any government employee without giving him/her the opportunity to be heard, if his/her involvement in anti-national activities threaten the integrity of the country.

J&K government terminated three employees

Invoking the proviso on Monday, the J&K government terminated the services of Public Relations Officer (PRO) of University of Kashmir, Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer, Murawath Hussain Mir and Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker from service for actively working with Pakistani terror outfits, providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorists ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda.

"The government has invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack the three government employees after painstaking investigation that clearly established that they were acting on behalf of Pakistan ISI and the terror outfits," sources told news agency IANS.

(With agency inputs)

Read Also
Mehbooba Mufti Birthday: Must-know facts about the first female CM of Jammu & Kashmir
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar: 8 Must Know Facts About The 'Maverick Maharaja'

Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar: 8 Must Know Facts About The 'Maverick Maharaja'

'LG Institutionalising Permanent State Of Disintegration In J&K', Says Mehbooba Mufti On 3 Employees...

'LG Institutionalising Permanent State Of Disintegration In J&K', Says Mehbooba Mufti On 3 Employees...

Delhi Ordinance Row: SC May Refer AAP's Plea To Constitution Bench; Hearing On July 20

Delhi Ordinance Row: SC May Refer AAP's Plea To Constitution Bench; Hearing On July 20

Seema Haider, Husband Sachin Meena 'Missing' For Last 24 Hours; UP ATS To Probe ISI Honeytrap Angle

Seema Haider, Husband Sachin Meena 'Missing' For Last 24 Hours; UP ATS To Probe ISI Honeytrap Angle

Opposition Meeting: Kharge Slams ED Raids Against TN Minister Just Before The Leaders' Summit

Opposition Meeting: Kharge Slams ED Raids Against TN Minister Just Before The Leaders' Summit