'LG Institutionalising Permanent State Of Disintegration In J&K', Says Mehbooba Mufti On 3 Employees Sacked Over 'Threat To State Security'

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, questioning the Jammu and Kashmir government invoking Article 311 (2) of the Indian Constitution and its decision to dismiss three officers and employees from service, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of University of Kashmir, said that the "LG admin is institutionalising a permanent state of disintegration in J&K." Mufti further said in her tweet, "Criminalising livelihood on preposterous reasons of ‘terror links’ at a time when the state is reeling from unemployment is only deepening the trust deficit. Its being done by misusing & invoking Article 311(2)b of the Indian Constitution."

What is Article 311(2)?

The Article empowers the President of India or the Governor to dismiss from service any government employee without giving him/her the opportunity to be heard, if his/her involvement in anti-national activities threaten the integrity of the country.

J&K government terminated three employees

Invoking the proviso on Monday, the J&K government terminated the services of Public Relations Officer (PRO) of University of Kashmir, Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer, Murawath Hussain Mir and Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker from service for actively working with Pakistani terror outfits, providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorists ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda.

"The government has invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack the three government employees after painstaking investigation that clearly established that they were acting on behalf of Pakistan ISI and the terror outfits," sources told news agency IANS.

