'Let’s all do our bit to save lives': Rahul Gandhi amid COVID-19 surge

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages across the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to provide a helping hand to the needy in these distressing times.

He urged people to join the 'SpeakUpToSaveLives' campaign to strengthen the fight against coronavirus. He also shared a minute-long video speaking about a shortage of oxygen, ventilators, ICU beds and vaccines and people scrambling to get them.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "Our country needs a helping hand in these distressing times. Let’s all do our bit to save lives. Join the campaign #SpeakUpToSaveLives and strengthen our fight against Corona."