'Let The EVM Rest...', CEC Rajiv Kumar Says Amidst EVM Scam Accusations

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar | ANI, Screen Grab

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar took a jibe at politicians who were questioning the Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) before and during the Lok Sabha elections, stating that they should be put to rest until the next elections so they can be ready to be manipulated once more in the forthcoming voting.

Speaking to the media about the claims of EVM tampering, Rajiv Kumar stated that similar practices were observed for the previous 2022 elections, wherein EVMs were always suspected of being tampered with and their reliability called into question. However, they have always displayed the outcomes at the end. Regarding the reliability of the EVMs, the opposition and the Election Commission have been at odds.

#WATCH | Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, " Now, it (result) is in front of everyone. Let the EVM rest till the next elections... It is a trustable thing which keeps on doing its work... As the results are out, Soon the MCC is going to end in 1 hour." pic.twitter.com/3wNPGyfRSw — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

The Election Commission and the opposition have been at odds over the validity of the EVMs. The Supreme Court had previously ruled against the consideration of a petition concerning the use of ballot paper in elections by overturning Section 61A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951, citing the court's repeated examination of over ten cases pertaining to different aspects of EVM operation.

CEC, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, and S S Sandhu presented the President Droupadi Murmu notification forming the 18th Lok Sabha as well as the list of newly elected lawmakers.

"A copy of the notification issued by the Election Commission of India, in terms of Section 73 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951, containing the names of the members elected to the House of the People following the General Elections to the 18th Lok Sabha, was submitted by them to the President," according to ANI.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu met President Droupdai Murmu. A copy of the Notification issued by the Election Commission of India, in terms of Section 73 of the Representation of People… pic.twitter.com/NmumtKrb2Q — Lok Poll (@LokPoll) June 6, 2024

President Congratulated Election Commission

The largest democratic exercise in history, the election process was completed, and President Murmu congratulated the Election Commission on this accomplishment. She expressed gratitude on behalf of the entire nation for the tireless efforts of the Election Commission, its officials, staff members, and other public officials involved in the administration and oversight of the campaign and polling, as well as the central and state police and security personnel, for upholding the integrity of the people's ballot and successfully completing a free and fair election.

The electoral body further declared that it rejected attempts to taint the process with "rumours and baseless doubts" that could have incited unrest across the nation and dedicated the "violence-free" Lok Sabha polls to Mahatma Gandhi.

CEC Kumar, Gyanesh Kumar, and S S Sandhu paid a visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Raj Ghat. CEC had promised that the EC would continue to serve the country with "unflinching" dedication for the next 76 years. According to him, the Commission made sure that the biggest election competition in history produced democratic surpluses and that violence of any kind was prevented from casting even the slightest shade on the intense proceedings that involved millions of people. On June 5, President Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha. The present Lok Sabha's term expires on June 16, and a new government must be formed in advance.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 results

The Election Commission of India reports that the BJP secured 240 seats, a considerably smaller number than its 2019 total of 303 seats. With 99 seats won, the Congress achieved significant progress. The INDIA bloc, which faced fierce competition and surprised observers, crossed the 230-seat threshold, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was able to secure 293 seats.