 Leopard Trapped For Two Days In 15-Metre Well Near Kozhikode Identified; Forest Team Begins Rescue
PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
A leopard that had fallen into a 15-metre-deep well near Koodaranji two days ago has been identified, and rescue operations are underway to bring it out safely. | Representative image

Kozhikode: A leopard that had fallen into a 15-metre-deep well near Koodaranji two days ago has been identified, and rescue operations are underway to bring it out safely, the forest department said on Saturday.

“Cameras were set up, and it was identified as a leopard when it walked out of the cave on Friday evening,” the official said.

Female Maoist Commander Geeta Surrenders In Chhattisgarh A Day After Historic Mass Rebel Defection
Following the confirmation, rescue operations were launched to pull the feline out safely.

“We have lowered a cage with bait inside the well. If the leopard does not walk into the cage, we will consider tranquilising it and bringing it out,” the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

