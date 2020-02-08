'Left a vile taste in my mouth': Shashi Tharoor reveals the only time he smoked!

No matter what the topic under discussion, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, it would seem, always has some insightful comment or unusual anecdote to share.

When a Twitter user asked Tharoor if he had ever smoked, adding that the former had a "great voice", the politician and author was quick to respond.

"Never even been tempted. I tried a cigar once at the famous Copacabana Club in Havana, Cuba, because not to have a cigar in Cuba seemed terribly prudish. Left a vile taste in my mouth for days," Tharoor narrated.