 Leaders Pay Tribute To Revolutionary Ram Prasad Bismil, Recall His Kakori Train Action Legacy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLeaders Pay Tribute To Revolutionary Ram Prasad Bismil, Recall His Kakori Train Action Legacy

Leaders Pay Tribute To Revolutionary Ram Prasad Bismil, Recall His Kakori Train Action Legacy

Gen VK Singh, Governor of Mizoram and Former Chief of Army Staff, also shared a powerful couplet by Bismil on X, stating, "The desire for martyrdom now burns within our hearts, let us see how much strength the arms of the oppressor truly have."

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Ram Prashad Bismil Birthh Anniversary | Photo Credit: Pinterest

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil on his birth anniversary. Sharing a post on X, Kharge quoted Bismil's poem.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "May the darkness of hatred and envy now be far from Hind (India), This is now the only desire, the only yearning in our hearts! Let us rise to the peak of glory through sacrifice for the nation, 'Bismil', this is the only longing left in our hearts now! A humble tribute on the birth anniversary of the great revolutionary, a man of multifaceted talent, poet, and writer who sacrificed everything for the nation, a great son of Mother India, Ram Prasad Bismil."

Other prominent leaders also paid their respects to Bismil.

Speaker Om Birla extended his tributes on X, saying, "Countless salutations on the birth anniversary of the immortal freedom fighter, Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil Ji. By playing a courageous role not only in the Kakori action but also in many revolutionary activities, he inspired countless youth to join the national movement. His spirit of living and laying down his life for the nation will continue to inspire us forever."

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
Read Also
National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah Praises Vaishno Devi Darshan, Vande Bharat Connectivity To...
article-image

Gen VK Singh, Governor of Mizoram and Former Chief of Army Staff, also shared a powerful couplet by Bismil on X, stating, "The desire for martyrdom now burns within our hearts, let us see how much strength the arms of the oppressor truly have."

Singh further described Bismil as a young revolutionary and a great freedom fighter who inspired and led from the front.

On the occasion of Ram Prasad Bismil's birth anniversary, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and G Kishan Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary freedom fighter.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi remembered Bismil as a fearless patriot, poet, and martyr who gave his life for India's independence. "Remembering revolutionary freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil on his birth anniversary. A fearless patriot, poet and martyr who gave his life for India's independence. His courage and verses continue to inspire generations," Joshi said on X.

Read Also
COVID-19 Update: India Crosses 7000 Mark; 306 Fresh Cases & 6 Deaths Reported In Past 24 Hours
article-image

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy paid tribute to Bismil's revolutionary spirit, which was embodied through his powerful poetry. "My humble tributes to the great poet Shri. Ram Prasad Bismil ji on his Janm Jayanthi. His revolutionary spirit, embodied through powerful poetry, called for the revival of India's cultural and spiritual strength. Today, we reaffirm his vision for a united India rooted in our rich heritage," Reddy said.

Ram Prasad Bismil was born on June 11, 1897, in Shahjahanpur. He played a pivotal role in the Kakori train action and was one of the four revolutionaries who were hanged on December 19, 1927.

The Kakori Train Action or Kakori Conspiracy was a train robbery that took place at Kakori, a village near Lucknow, on 9 August 1925 during the Indian Independence Movement against the British colonial rule.

The robbery was organised by the Hindustan Republican Association, and more than 40 persons were arrested in this incident. They were finally sentenced to death by the British government, and severe punishments were also given to those people who helped with the incident.

Read Also
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident Video: Haryana Law Student Dies As Scorpio Crashes Into Parked...
article-image

Earlier in August, the Uttar Pradesh government renamed the 'Kakori Kand' to 'Kakori Train action' as the word 'Kand' denotes a sense of insult to this incident under India's Independence struggle.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job...

Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job...

Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover

Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover

Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In...

Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In...

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested