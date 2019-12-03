Lawyers turn rowdy, refuse to represent accused in rape-murder of six-year-old girl in Tonk

The local bar association has refused to represent the accused Mahendra Meena alias Dholia arrested in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Tonk.
The lawyers raised a ruckus as the accused was produced in court. Slogans demanding that accused be hanged were raised around the vicinity of the court.
The court has sent accused Mahendra Meena to 5-day police custody.
The accused, reportedly abducted the girl, raped and murdered her. She was missing since the conclusion of a sports meet in her school on Saturday. The girl's body was found, raped and strangulated with the belt of her school uniform, in a field under some bushes.
The body of the girl was discovered in a field on Sunday morning. The accused was arrested after an intensive search. Police have registered a case under POCSO against him.
The heinous crime took place in Khedli village of the Aligarh police station area in Tonk district.
Tonk SP Adarsh Sindhu informed, “The accused Dholia is an alcoholic and does not have cordial relations with his wife. He committed the crime while under the influence of alcohol.
After committing the crime he was hiding in the forest looking for a chance to escape out of the state in his truck. He has confessed to the crime.”
