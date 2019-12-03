Rajasthan: One person arrested for rape and murder of six-year-old girl in Tonk

Jaipur: One person has been arrested for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Tonk on Monday. The arrested, identified as Mahendra Meena alias Dholia, is a local truck driver. Dholia abducted, raped and murdered the girl by strangulating her with her school belt while she was returning from school sports meet on Saturday.

The body of the girl was discovered in a field on Sunday morning. The accused was arrested after an intensive search. Police have registered a case under POCSO against him.

The heinous crime took place in Khedli village of the Aligarh police station area in Tonk district.

Speaking to the media Tonk district collector Navneet Kumar Sharma said, “One person has been arrested for the crime. He is being interrogated. The process of providing a compensation to the victim’s family has also been initiated.”

Tonk SP Adarsh Sindhu informed, “The accused Dholia is an alcoholic and does not have cordial relations with his wife. He committed the crime while under the influence of alcohol.

After committing the crime he was hiding in the forest looking for a chance to escape out of the state in his truck. He has confessed to the crime.”

A postmortem has been conducted and forensic team has picked up samples from the field where the incident took place.

A large number of students and local residents held protests and demanded that perpetrators of rape should be hanged after a speedy trial. Women and child development minister of Rajasthan Mamta Bhupesh, chairperson of the child rights commission Sangeeta Beniwal and former DGP and MLA from the Uniara seat in Tonk district Harish Meena and also reached the victim’s village to inquire into the incident and meet the aggrieved family.