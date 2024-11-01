Lawrence Bishnoi Appointed President Of Youth Wing Of All India Animal Protection Bishnoi Samaj Amid Threats To Gun Down Salman Khan

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and actor Salman Khan |

The appointment of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (33) as the president of the youth wing of the All India Animal Protection Bishnoi Samaj has given him precisely the social sanction that he was looking for. Bishnoi has since long been threatening to gun down actor Salman Khan, who is accused of shooting black bucks in Rajasthan. Apart from issuing threats, Bishnoi's shooters had even opened fire on April 14 at Salman Khan's Bandra apartment. Even as Khan and his family are living under mortal fear of Bishnoi, the animal protection body has given him a formal post in the organisation. The animal welfare organisation was registered in 1977 and it was founded by Santram Bishnoi, who was reportedly the cousin of Lawrence's grandfather. The Bishnoi community regards black bucks as sacred and fiercely oppose anyone who harms these animals.

A source close to the gang told FPJ on Thursday that Lawrence's threats should be taken seriously. By getting his men to issue threat after after threat, the gang is now putting psychological pressure on the actor. Salman's father and scrip writer Salim Khan had denied that his son was incapable of killing even cockcroaches and the allegation against him was false. Salman's former girl friend and actress Somy Ali had suggested that the actor offer an apology for killing the black bucks and close the matter. However, Salim Khan had unwittingly complicated the situation by categorically asserting that Salman will never offer an apology.

After the recent assassination of former minister Baba Siddique allegedly by B gang, one of its members had warned that all those supporting Salman Khan would also be targeted. This warning has had the effect of keeping entire Bollywood away from the prominent actor. The aim clearly was to isolate Salman on whose forthcoming film projects hundreds of crores are riding. The continued threat to Salman is giving anxious moments to film producers who have already signed him for their projects by giving signing amounts running into several crore rupees.

The Mumbai police finding itself helpless since the Union home ministry is yet to give permission to transfer Lawrence, who is lodged in the high-security Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad, to Mumbai for questioning regarding the attack on Salman's house and also with regard to the killing of Baba Siddique.