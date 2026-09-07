'Law Wont Stay Silent If Women Are Insulted...':Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Warns Against Derogatory Remarks Amid Trisha Row | VIDEO

Vijay’s Strong Warning Amid Trisha Controversy | X/@PROSaiSatish

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has issued a strong warning against derogatory and double-meaning remarks targeting women in politics, saying that the law would act on its own if women were insulted.

Speaking in the Assembly today, Vijay said personal and objectionable comments against women would not be tolerated, adding that “the law won’t stay silent if women are insulted” and that it would “do its job on its own”.

Although he did not name Leader of Opposition and DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, his remarks came against the backdrop of the recent controversy involving actor Trisha Krishnan.

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Udhayanidhi's remark sparks controversy

The controversy erupted during a DMK demonstration over the Cauvery issue in Thanjavur, where Udhayanidhi was criticising Vijay’s government over the handling of the water dispute. During his speech, members of the crowd reportedly chanted Trisha’s name. Udhayanidhi then made a double-meaning remark involving “water”, before clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery.

The remark caused a political backlash, with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) accusing the DMK leader of making an inappropriate comment about a woman. A woman TVK functionary subsequently lodged a complaint, following which Thanjavur East Police registered a case against Udhayanidhi under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment of Women Act and the Information Technology Act.

Udhayanidhi was later arrested from his residence in Neelangarai, Chennai, and taken to Thanjavur for questioning. The Madras High Court directed police to ensure that he was released on station bail after the questioning.

Trisha's presence draws attention

Trisha’s appearance at Vijay’s first Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony as Chief Minister on August 15 further fuelled political commentary.

Trisha was seated in the front row at Fort St George alongside Vijay’s parents, S A Chandrasekhar and Shobha Chandrasekhar. During the ceremony, visuals showing Trisha saluting Vijay as he passed by, followed by the Chief Minister returning the salute, went viral on social media.

Her presence was also noted at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony earlier, adding to the public scrutiny surrounding their association.

Murasoli targets Vijay over event

The episode subsequently drew a sharp response from the DMK’s official mouthpiece, Murasoli. In a strongly worded editorial, the newspaper questioned the propriety of Trisha being given a prominent place at an official government function and criticised the exchange of salutes between her and Vijay.

Murasoli went further, accusing Vijay of engaging in conduct it described as inappropriate and questioning the dignity of the Chief Minister. The editorial said the focus of the Independence Day event had shifted from the official ceremony to the interaction between Vijay and Trisha.

Without directly referring to either Udhayanidhi or Trisha, Vijay made it clear that he would not accept personal attacks or derogatory comments against women in political discourse, signalling that such remarks could invite legal action.