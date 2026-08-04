Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested Over Remarks Against Actor, HC Directs Release On Station Bail | X

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition and DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was on Tuesday morning arrested from his house in Neelangarai in Chennai following a complaint alleging he made misogynist remarks directed at a film actor who had paired opposite Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in a few films. He was taken by road to Thanjavur, about 320 kms away, where police had registered a case against him on a complaint from a woman functionary of the ruling TVK.

At the time of filing of this report at 8 pm, Udhayanidhi was being questioned by the police at Sengipatti Police Station, though the case s registered at the Thanjavur East Police Station since the situation was not conducive there. The Madras High Court had earlier directed the police to ensure he was released on Station Bail after the questioning.

The Leader of Opposition had attracted criticism on Monday when he made certain remarks at a DMK demonstration in Thanjavur district on the Cauvery issue. Accusing the Chief Minister of handling the Cauvery issue incompetently, he had said Vijay was concerned only about foisting cases against the DMK while no water had arrived (from Karnataka for irrigation). At this point, some in the crowd chanted the name of the actor and Udhayanidhi made a double meaning remark about ‘water’ and added “I meant in the Cauvery”.

Based on the complaint from the TVK woman functionary, the Thanjavur East Police filed a case against the DMK leader under seven sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including promoting enmity between groups based on religion, race, language, caste, or community; wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot; intentional insults aimed at provoking a person to disturb public peace; word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman; uttering obscene songs, ballads, or words in or near any public place; criminal conspiracy; and criminal intimidation. In addition, to this he was also booked under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment of Women Act and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin is taken away by police for questioning in connection with a case over his offensive remarks. He says, "Did I say anything wrong? Let the court decide."



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/a9krIRyXXL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 4, 2026

DMK president M K Stalin alleged that the TVK Government had resorted to the action to prevent Udhayanidhi from attending the Assembly Budget session, which was scheduled to commence on Wednesday. Udhyanidhi claimed the Government was accusing him of something he had not committed and was indulging in what he called a “cut and paste” job (of a video) to foist the case.

However, Law Minister Nirmalkumar said Udhayanidhi had made crass remarks and was unfit to hold the post of Leader of Opposition or attend the Assembly. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said while Udhayanidhi’s remarks were unacceptable, the arrest could have been avoided.

Shortly before his arrest, an urgent anticipatory bail petition was moved and Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan had accepted a request by his counsel Hasan Mohammed Jinnah for grant of lunch motion and directed the High Court Registry to list the advance bail petition for hearing in the afternoon session. When the counsel said the police must be directed to not precipitate the matter by arresting him before the anticipatory bail plea was decided upon, the judge had orally directed the government counsel to issue suitable instructions to the police until the court could examine the issue.

However, the police decided to arrest and take him to Thanjavur. In the afternoon, when the case was heard by the Madras High Court, Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the police only wanted to question him and did not intend to remain Udhayanidhi in judicial custody. Recording this submission, the judge disposed of the anticipatory bail petition with a direction to the police to release him on station bail by the end of the day. The judge also directed Udhayanidhi to cooperate with the investigation and appear for inquiry whenever summons were issued.