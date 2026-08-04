Jharkhand Recruitment Row: Hemant Soren Assures Decision As Job Aspirants' Protest Enters Day 11 | X

Ranchi: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said his government would take a decision on the demands of protesting job aspirants "at an appropriate time" as their agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations entered its 11th day.

Hundreds of job aspirants are staging an indefinite sit-in at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. They are demanding an independent investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and other recruitment examinations by a panel of retired High Court judges from outside the state.

Speaking to reporters, Hemant said the government was examining the protesters' concerns with "complete seriousness" and assured that an appropriate decision would be announced after a thorough review. "With close scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured," he added.

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Responding to questions about the investigation, he said probe agencies were examining every aspect of the alleged recruitment irregularities and that the government would act after the investigation concluded.

The protesters, however, have accused the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government of attempting to "whitewash" the issue by assigning the investigation to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID). They have instead demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, along with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiry, alleging large-scale financial irregularities linked to the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, actor Sonakshi Sinha has extended her support to the protesting students. Sharing a reel on her Instagram Stories featuring a content creator discussing the ongoing agitation, she wrote, "It's so disheartening to see students of our country go through this… when will it stop???"

On the other hand, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto who started his indefinite hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on August 2, continues his protest. Days after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike over the NEET paper leak drew a response from the Centre, Mahto's decision to begin an indefinite fast has brought fresh momentum to the Jharkhand students' agitation, emerging as the leading face of the ongoing protest.