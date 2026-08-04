CM Yogi Adityanath Govt's Infrastructure Push: UP Budget Allocates Thousands Of Crores For Expressways, Industries | X

Lucknow, August 4: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government has made major financial provisions through the Supplementary Budget 2026-27 to accelerate infrastructure development, industrial growth and investment across the state. The government has allocated thousands of crores of rupees for expanding the expressway network, developing new industrial areas, promoting investments, and strengthening modern IT and industrial infrastructure.

The Supplementary Budget 2026-27, presented in the Assembly on Tuesday, provides Rs 6,500 crore for land acquisition for the construction of the Vindhya Expressway, which will extend the Ganga Expressway to Sonbhadra via Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Chandauli. It also earmarks Rs 5,700 crore for land acquisition for the extension of the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Haridwar.

The budget further allocates Rs 250 crore for the Jewar Airport-Ganga Expressway Greenfield Expressway via Bulandshahr, Rs 400 crore for the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to Ganga Expressway (Hardoi via Farrukhabad) Greenfield Expressway Project, Rs 80 crore for the construction of the Vindhya Expressway, and Rs 6,500 crore for the extension of the Vindhya Expressway.

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The Supplementary Budget 2026-27 also provides Rs 80 crore for construction works related to the Meerut-Haridwar Ganga Expressway extension, Rs 80 crore for the construction of the Vindhya Expressway Purvanchal Link Spur, Rs 2,300 crore for land acquisition for the Purvanchal Link Spur, Rs 100 crore for the Chilla Regulator (Delhi)-Noida Elevated Flyover, and Rs 3,000 crore for the Chief Minister Industrial Area Expansion/New Industrial Area Promotion Scheme.

Additionally, Rs 2,300 crore has been allocated for land acquisition to construct the Purvanchal Link Spur connecting Sonbhadra to Chandauli and Ghazipur along the Vindhya Expressway.

To promote industrial investment, the budget allocates Rs 1,500 crore for the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission, Rs 1,303 crore for implementing the FDI and Fortune-500 Companies Investment Promotion Policy-2023, and Rs 495.86 crore for the Bharat Industrial Development Scheme.

The government has also earmarked Rs 119 crore for land acquisition and construction of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) headquarters, Rs 50.02 crore for establishing the Uttar Pradesh IT Sadan, and Rs 51 crore for setting up the State Data Center 2.0.

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An additional Rs 200 crore has been provided for the development of internal infrastructure in industrial corridors being developed near expressway projects in Amroha, Firozabad, Amethi, Sultanpur, Badaun, Etawah, Hamirpur Node, Mahoba Node, Jalaun Node and Unnao Node.

The Supplementary Budget also includes an additional requirement of Rs 40.92 lakh for the implementation of the Uttar Pradesh Oxygen Production Promotion Policy-2021.