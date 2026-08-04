CM Yogi Adityanath Claims Record Power Supply: UP Leads Nation On 49 Days During Peak Summer Demand | X

Lucknow, August 4: At a time when electricity demand was continuously rising across most states of the country during the intense summer, Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, created a new milestone by ensuring uninterrupted and record power supply. According to the official data of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), from May 1 to July 29, 2026, the state established a new national record by delivering the best performance in power supply across the country.

According to the data, during this period, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest power supply in the country on 49 days. The state ranked second in power supply on 32 days. On June 24, 2026, the state successfully met its highest-ever electricity demand of 32,673 MW. This is the highest power supply ever recorded by any state in the country. Last year, the state's record for maximum demand was 31,486 MW.

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Under the leadership of Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji, Uttar Pradesh is driving India's rooftop solar revolution through the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. With 17 districts among the country's top 100, the state is emerging as a… pic.twitter.com/WCcYMDNccO — Government of UP (@UPGovt) August 1, 2026

On five different days, the state supplied more electricity than Maharashtra's highest-ever peak demand of 32,317 MW, reflecting the strength of the state's power infrastructure. In this way, the record power supply has not only provided relief to general consumers but has also played a significant role in accelerating industry, trade, agriculture, and other economic activities.

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UPPCL Managing Director Nitish Kumar stated, "The state's power system has been continuously strengthened. Ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers, even during the intense summer, remained our highest priority."