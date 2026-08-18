'CM Vijay’s Dignity Flew Away': DMK Mouthpiece Murasoli Targets Trisha’s I-Day Appearance, Calls Exchange 'Shameful Spectacle'

The DMK’s official mouthpiece Murasoli has launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over actress Trisha Krishnan’s presence at the state’s Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George in Chennai on August 15.

In a strongly worded editorial, Murasoli questioned the propriety of Trisha being seated in the front row during the official ceremony and highlighted the exchange of salutes between her and Vijay.

‘Dignity Of Chief Minister Flew Away’

The editorial criticised the episode in unusually strong terms, saying the Chief Minister’s “dignity flew away in the wind” and describing the exchange as a “shameful spectacle”.

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“Without any shame or hesitation, he made an actress sit in the front row and exchanged repeated salutes back and forth a sight that even those who voted for him could not digest,” the editorial said, according to reports.

Murasoli further questioned whether such conduct was appropriate at an official Independence Day function and claimed that even some of Vijay’s supporters would find the episode difficult to accept.

Trisha’s Front-Row Presence Draws Attention

Trisha attended Vijay’s first Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony as Chief Minister. She was seated in the front row alongside Vijay’s parents, S A Chandrasekhar and Shobha Chandrasekhar.

Videos from the event showed Trisha saluting Vijay as he passed during the ceremony, with the Chief Minister also returning the salute. The visuals subsequently gained significant attention on social media.

The actress had also attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony earlier, making her latest appearance another talking point amid continued public interest in their association.

DMK Mouthpiece Questions Political Propriety

The editorial went beyond the seating arrangement and salute, accusing Vijay of openly engaging in conduct that it described as inappropriate and subsequently attempting to justify it.

Murasoli also questioned the prominence given to the actress at the government function, arguing that the focus surrounding the event had shifted from the Independence Day proceedings to the interaction between Vijay and Trisha.

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The latest attack adds to the political friction between the DMK and Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The criticism also comes amid earlier political remarks surrounding Vijay and his public association with Trisha.

Political Attack Comes Amid Growing TVK-DMK Tussle

Vijay’s transition from cinema to politics has increasingly made his public appearances a subject of political scrutiny. The latest Murasoli editorial uses the Independence Day episode to question the conduct and public image of the newly elected Chief Minister.

The criticism, however, is the DMK mouthpiece’s political assessment of the episode, rather than an official finding regarding the propriety of the ceremony.