Launch Of Axiom-4 Mission To ISS postponed To June 11 Due To Bad Weather, Says ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Monday that the launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station has been postponed from 10th June to 11th June 2025 due to unfavourable weather conditions.

In an official statement posted on X, ISRO explained: "Due to adverse weather conditions, the launch of the Axiom-4 mission carrying an Indian Gaganyaan astronaut to the International Space Station has been rescheduled from 10th June 2025 to 11th June 2025."

The space agency further specified that "The revised launch window is set for 17:30 IST (5:30 PM) on 11th June 2025."

The much-anticipated launch of the Axiom-4 mission, featuring astronauts from India, the US, Poland, and Hungary, will take place aboard a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which will be launched by a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

The upcoming spaceflight of Indian astronaut Shukla represents a significant milestone for India, marking the nation's first human space mission in over four decades since Rakesh Sharma's historic 1984 journey aboard the Soviet Soyuz spacecraft. Known by his call sign 'Shuks', the Lucknow-born astronaut will participate in the Axiom-4 mission, a collaborative effort between ISRO and NASA organized by commercial space company Axiom Space, with all participants representing their respective national governments.

The international crew includes veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson as mission commander, Shukla as pilot, along with mission specialists Tigor Kapu from Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland. This 14-day orbital mission holds particular significance as it will restore human spaceflight capabilities for three nations - India, Poland and Hungary - after extended periods without such programs. The mission symbolises both technological progress and international cooperation in space exploration.