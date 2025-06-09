Gajar Ka Halwa And Aamras In Space? Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Carry These Traditional Indian Delicacies To Axiom 4 Space Mission

India's Shubhanshu Shukla Begins Final Isolation Ahead Of Historic ISS Mission | (Photo Courtesy: X@IndianTechGuide)

Gajar ka Halwa And Aamras Are Actually Going To Be 'Out Of The World'. India is marking a monumental moment in its space exploration journey as astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla prepares to embark on a 14-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Scheduled for liftoff on June 10, this mission is a significant milestone, as Shukla becomes the first Indian astronaut to ever step aboard the ISS.

His journey is not just about scientific exploration-it’s also a celebration of India’s culinary and cultural legacy.

Indian cuisine takes a giant leap into space

In a unique move, ISRO has teamed up with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to craft a specially curated Indian menu for Shukla’s mission. These meals, originally developed for India’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission, have now found their way into this international collaboration.

So what’s on the menu? Shukla will enjoy familiar and comforting Indian delicacies like Moong Dal Halwa, Gajar Halwa, Aam Ras (mango puree) and, Steamed Rice.

The inclusion of these dishes in a space diet breaks traditional stereotypes and brings Indian flavours to orbit, literally. According to ISRO officials, all meals have been vacuum-packed, freeze-dried, and designed to retain taste and nutrition in zero gravity.

Mission crew: International collaboration at its best

Shukla will join an elite team of astronauts under the leadership of Peggy Whitson, a veteran NASA astronaut and mission commander. The international crew also includes Tibor Kapu from Hungary and Sawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland.

Together, the astronauts will conduct a variety of scientific experiments on board the ISS, with both NASA and ISRO contributing to the research agenda.

One of the key scientific initiatives led by Shukla is the "Sprouting Salad Seeds in Space" experiment. This joint venture between ISRO, NASA, and BioServe Space Technologies explores how microgravity affects seed sprouting and plant development.

The goal is to understand whether astronauts on long-duration missions can grow fresh food in space-vital for future lunar or Mars colonisation efforts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharing culture in orbit

Shukla has also expressed his excitement about introducing Indian food and culture to his fellow crew members. He hopes that by sharing dishes like halwa and aamras, he can promote India’s heritage and hospitality beyond borders-right into outer space.

As the countdown begins for Shukla’s departure, millions of Indians are sending in their prayers and good wishes.