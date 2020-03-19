Latest News on Coronavirus on March 19 from India and the world

Two more test positive for COVID 19 in Mumbai, confirmed cases in Maharashtra rises to 47
22-year-old woman, who had travelled to UK, tested positive for COVID 19 in Mumbai. A 49-year-old woman from Ulhas Nagar, who had travelled to Dubai tested positive for COVID 19. Number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra rises to 47.
Indian Railway cancels 168 trains due to low occupancy
Indian Railways has cancelled 168 trains due to low occupancy in view of COVID19, from 20th March to 31st March.
ISKCON Temple in Noida to remain shut till March 31
Noida: ISKCON Temples (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) in Sector 33 closed for devotees from today till 31st March.
TMC cancels daily media briefings till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak
All India Trinamool Congress parliamentary party’s daily media briefings at the party office in the Parliament have been suspended from today, till 31st March.
Confirmed cases of coronavirus rises to 166 in India
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: Total number of confirmed COVID19 cases in India rises to 166 - comprising 141 Indian nationals and 25 foreign nationals. There has been 3 deaths in the country due to Coronavirus so far. (as on 19.03.2020 at 09:00 AM)
Mass gatherings suspended at St. Michael's Church in Mumbai's Mahim
Mumbai: Mass gatherings suspended at St. Michael's Church in Mahim till 1st April, in view of coronavirus.
50 international, 34 domestic flights at Chennai Airport
Tamil Nadu: 50 international flights and 34 domestic flights have been cancelled at Chennai Airport.
Srinagar admin urges residents who might have come in contact with COVID-19 positive case to report to nearest health facilities
We urge all residents who might have come in contact with the COVID-19 positive case in Srinagar to report to their nearest health facilities or contact our control room at 2457552 or 2457543 or 9419028251 or 9419028242 or 9419014723 — this is urgent and cannot be ignored.
Tamil Nadu launches web portal to self-report cases of coronavirus
The Tamil Nadu Health Department has launched a web portal - http://stopcoronatn.in, as a one stop centre to gather all information on COVID-19 and also to self report.
23-year-old woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh: A 23-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19. She has travel history to the United Kingdom.
PM Modi to address the nation today at 8 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID19 and the efforts to combat it.
BMC collects fine of over Rs 1 lakh from people spitting in open
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC): Fine of Rs 1,07,000 collected from 107 people for spitting in open. 46 people were also given warning.
Confirmed cases in USA rises to 2,382
New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo: Total COVID19 positive cases in the New York state are 2,382, including 1,008 new cases. USA (Source - New York Governor)
FDA seizes chemicals, other items used for making sanitizers in Mumbai
Maharashtra: Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday seized chemicals & other items used for making sanitizers, from a company named Siddhivinayak Diachem in Nahur area of Mumbai. The company did not have the required permissions to manufacture sanitizers.
Schools in UK to remains shut from Friday
Schools in United Kingdom to close from Friday in view of COVID19 pandemic: AFP news agency
Indian Embassy in USA releases advisory for Indian students
Embassy of India in United States of America (USA) releases updated advisory for Indian students in USA in view of COVID19 pandemic.
PM Modi expresses gratitude to all those at forefront of combating COVID-19: PMO
Prime Minister's Office: PM expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID19 including the various state governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with aviation sector, municipal staff and others.
Examinations of CBSE for Classes 10th and 12th to be rescheduled after March 31
All ongoing examinations of CBSE for Classes 10th & 12th, scheduled between 19th March & 31st March, shall be rescheduled after 31st March: Anurag Tripathy, CBSE Secretary
