Latest coronavirus update: West Bengal reports 3rd death; cases mount to 27

KOLKATA: The number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal rose to 27 on Tuesday, with a 57- year-old man from Rathtala in the northern fringes of Kolkata testing positive. The patient is currently undergoing treatment at a private Belghoria hospital in North 24 Parganas.

He is said to have been unwell since March 23 with fever and respiratory distress after which he was hospitalised on March 26.

Doctors said he is critical as he is diabetic and has kidney disease. The patient cannot be moved to any other hospital in Kolkata, which have separate wards for Covid-19 patients. His family said he does not have any recent travel history.

The man runs a fast food shop in Belghoria, and possibly met someone infected. Efforts are being made to identify the infected. Additionally, three other cases were reported from Bengal. Two are Kolkata’s and the third is from Midnapore. 3 persons in state have died.