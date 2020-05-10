Latest coronavirus update: Karnataka sees maximum cases

Shankar Raj

Bengaluru

Karnataka on Sunday recorded the biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 53 people testing positive, taking the total to 847. This includes 31 deaths and 405 recovered patients.

There seems to be a big cluster emerging in Belagavi with 22 new cases followed by Shivamogga (8), Bagalkote (8), Uttara Kannada (7), Kalaburagi (3), Bengaluru Urban (3), Chikkaballapura (1) and Davangere (1).

Apart from cases in Bengaluru, almost all other are connected with travel history to Ajmer, Rajasthan, or to Ahmedabad, Gujarat. While the patients who tested positive in Belagavi, Bagalkote and Davangere have travel history to Ajmer, 8 patients in Shivamogga had travelled to Ahmedabad.

The Shivamogga cluster is the first set of cases to emer­ge in the central Karnataka district. This spurt of cases in Belagavi makes it the second most-affected district in the state after Bengaluru Urban with a total of 105 cases. Over the last three days, the state health dept has reported 142 new cases.

With the latest increase in the number of cases, the trend of having fewer active cases compared to the number of recovered patients was reversed for the first time since May 4. Now, the number of active cases is 411.

Sunday’s health bulletin also confirmed the death of a 56-year-old woman who was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. She was initially admitted on May 4 in a private hospital and subsequently, was admitted to another private hospital on May 6 with complaints of SARI and was tested on the same day. While she succumbed on May 7, her test report came positive on last Saturday (May 9).