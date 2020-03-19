Latest coronavirus update: Karnataka extends lockdown across the state by another 10 days from March 21

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Wednesday extended the week-long partial shutdown across the state by another 10 days from March 21 even as the number of Covid cases rose to 14 with three fresh patients reporting positive.

Following a cabinet meeting, it was decided to form four task forces headed by ministers to effectively check the spread of Covid in the State.

The three fresh Covid positive cases reported on Wednesday include a 56-year-old male who had returned from the US on March 6 and a 26-year-old female who returned around the same time from Spain. Details of the third case were not made public.