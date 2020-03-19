Latest coronavirus update: Social distancing goes for a toss at post offices

Mumbai: When the government put out an advisory against public gatherings, it failed to take into account one important public spot -- the post office.

Post offices across the city continue to be crowded, foreigners included, exposing hundreds of staffers to possible infection. Despite repeated requests and letters, the government has failed to provide them with basic tools of protection such as hand sanitisers and masks.

Articles under the Mumbai Customs jurisdiction are forwarded to the Foreign Post Office in Fort, for customs examination. As many of these products are delivered from China and other affected countries, it is creating panic among the staffers, who have now written to the state government to ban the supply of foreign items.

BD Dadas, circle secretary of the Bharatiya Postal Employees Federation, said the government has issued a circular directing all private firms to have less than 50 per cent employees in attendance or observe work-from-home policy.