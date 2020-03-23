Latest Coronavirus Update in Rajasthan: 2.5 lakh N5 masks lost from SMS hospital

Even as the country grapples to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak with its limited resources, a shocking incident of 2.5 lakh N5 masks going missing from Sawai Mansingh Hospital has come forth.

The hospital had purchased 3 lakh masks some time back, and when the need arose to distribute them to doctors, nurses and other medical staff working in isolation wards they were found missing.

The market cost of these 2.5 lakh masks is Rs 11.25 crore. The purchase had been done through Lifeline Store.

The incident of 2.5 lakh marks worth crore gone missing has created a huge controversy in the Medical Department. According to Dr Sudhir Bhandari, principal SMS medical college, "A committee has been set up to probe the issue."

At the same time a source in the medical college said, "Such huge orders are generally mot purchased. There is a possibility of some confusion."

With COVID19 taking the shape of a pandemic, a lockdown has been ordered in the state. Masks going missing at this point of time not only raises question marks on the system, but also exposes it's dirty underbelly.