Latest Coronavirus update in India: With two cases in Pune, number of patients goes up to 47

Two people from Pune tested positive for coronavirus late Monday night, taking the number of those infected by the disease in India to 47.

Samples of a man and a woman having history of travelling to Dubai tested positive in evening, said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Chief Health Officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Both of them are currently admitted at the civic-run Naidu Hospital, he added.

The 47 people include two people from Pune, one from Karnataka (who was confirmed yesterday), nine from Kerala (of which three have been cured), one from Tamil Nadu, one from Telangana, one from Jammu & Kashmir, two people from Ladakh, seven from Uttar Pradesh, five from the National Capital Region, and 16 Italian tourists and their tour guide.

Earlier, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday via its official Twitter handle shared an email address and a helpline number for the people to inquire about any health-related query. The helpline number is 011-2398046 and the email address is novc2019@gmail.com.

Along with the helpline number and the email, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also gave a list of 52 COVID-19 testing laboratories across different states and union territories in India. It is also noted that an additional 57 laboratories have been provided with Viral Transport Media and swabs for sample collection.

There are two COVID-19 testing laboratories in Maharashtra - Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Mumbai and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College in Nagpur.

As of now, the world has witnessed 1,13,710 cases. Of this, 3,990 deaths have been reported, while 63,655 people have recovered.