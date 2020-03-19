Latest coronavirus update in India: ICSE, ISC board class 10, 12 exams postponed till March 31

Amid coronavirus outbreak, ICSE and ISC has postponed all exams between March 19 and 31. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon told PTI the exams have been postponed till March 31.
"In view of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the country and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the Council, in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and the teaching community, has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC year 20202 examinations scheduled to be conducted between... 19 March 2020 and 31 March 2020," the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) said in a statement today, reported NDTV.
On Wednesday, he had said the exams will be conducted as per the schedule after the CBSE announced it has postponed exams till March 31. "All ongoing CBSE examinations in India and abroad postponed till March 31 and will be rescheduled thereafter... after an assessment of the situation," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi told PTI.
"All ongoing evaluation work will be suspended during the period," he added. The CBSE announcement came following a directive from the HRD ministry saying exams are important but safety and security of students and teachers is equally important.
(Inputs from Agencies)
