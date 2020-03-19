Latest coronavirus update in India: ICSE, ISC board class 10, 12 exams postponed till March 31

Amid coronavirus outbreak, ICSE and ISC has postponed all exams between March 19 and 31. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon told PTI the exams have been postponed till March 31.

"In view of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the country and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the Council, in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and the teaching community, has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC year 20202 examinations scheduled to be conducted between... 19 March 2020 and 31 March 2020," the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) said in a statement today, reported NDTV.