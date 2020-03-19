Latest coronavirus updates in India: CBSE postpones board examinations for Class 10 and 12, new dates to be announced after March 31

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed all board examinations for Class 10 and 12. The new dates for examinations for Class 10 and 12 to be announced after March 31.
"All ongoing examinations of CBSE for Classes 10th and 12th, scheduled between 19th March & 31st March, shall be rescheduled after 31st March", CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathy told ANI. "All ongoing evaluation work will be suspended during the period," he added.
The CBSE announcement came following a directive from the HRD ministry saying exams are important but safety and security of students and teachers is equally important.
In the meanwhile, the ICSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 have not been postponed. "The exams have not been postponed and will be held as per schedule as of now," board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon told PTI.
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Human Resource Development directed the CBSE and all educational institutions in the country to postpone exams till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
A total of 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. The coronavirus as killed three people so far in India.
(Inputs from Agencies)
