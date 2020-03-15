Latest coronavirus update in India: Bengaluru techie's wife, family face FIR in Agra for harbouring virus

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh told Indian Express, that he had ordered the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to file an FIR against the woman and her family for actions that could have endangered lives.

Earlier a report went went viral on social media saying that the techie's wife fled after the husband was tested positive for coronavirus. But Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar's statement during a press conference proves that the report by a leading daily was incorrect.

Dr Sudhakar stated that the woman and her husband had gone on their honeymoon to Switzerland and Greece (not Italy), and returned to Mumbai on March 6.

“From Mumbai, they reached Bengaluru on March 8 at around 9.45 pm. She left from the airport at 1.30 am on March 9 to Delhi. From Delhi she traveled to Agra,” clarified Sudhakar.

Her husband fell sick while he was at work, a day later and he was subsequently found to be positive only on March 12. The Karnataka government therefore says that it would be wrong to say she fled, as on March 9, her husband had not shown any symptoms or tested positive.

After the couple returned to India, they were tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru and later were quarantined. But, the woman after talking to her parents returned to Agra on March 8.

At least 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from India. With the number of coronavirus positive cases shooting to 31, Maharashtra has emerged as the worst-hit state in the country. Five new cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, late on Saturday night. So far, two deaths due to the COVID-19 have been reported in the country.