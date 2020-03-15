Latest coronavirus update in India: Bengaluru techie's wife, family face FIR in Agra for harbouring virus

The wife of Bengaluru techie, who was tested positive for coronavirus, and her family are facing an FIR from the Agra district administration for allegedly interfering with medical officials. This came after she travelled to Agra while harbouring the new coronavirus herself.
According to a report by Indian Express, but the Bengaluru techie has denied reports that she had deliberately dodged testing or isolation. The woman had travelled to her parents’ home in Agra via Delhi by the time she was tested.
The Bengaluru techie told the leading daily that he has tickets to prove that she travelled to Agra on March 8-9, whereas her husband tested positive only on March 12. He also said that she didn’t know that she had COVID-19 nor did she know her husband did either. The couple had recently returned from Europe and had travelled to Agra via Delhi. The techie also told the newspaper that his wife intends to cooperate fully with authorities.
Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh told Indian Express, that he had ordered the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to file an FIR against the woman and her family for actions that could have endangered lives.
Earlier a report went went viral on social media saying that the techie's wife fled after the husband was tested positive for coronavirus. But Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar's statement during a press conference proves that the report by a leading daily was incorrect.
Dr Sudhakar stated that the woman and her husband had gone on their honeymoon to Switzerland and Greece (not Italy), and returned to Mumbai on March 6.
“From Mumbai, they reached Bengaluru on March 8 at around 9.45 pm. She left from the airport at 1.30 am on March 9 to Delhi. From Delhi she traveled to Agra,” clarified Sudhakar.
Her husband fell sick while he was at work, a day later and he was subsequently found to be positive only on March 12. The Karnataka government therefore says that it would be wrong to say she fled, as on March 9, her husband had not shown any symptoms or tested positive.
After the couple returned to India, they were tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru and later were quarantined. But, the woman after talking to her parents returned to Agra on March 8.
At least 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from India. With the number of coronavirus positive cases shooting to 31, Maharashtra has emerged as the worst-hit state in the country. Five new cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, late on Saturday night. So far, two deaths due to the COVID-19 have been reported in the country.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)