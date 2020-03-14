'Put her in jail': Twitter shocked over Google techie's wife, who test positive for coronavirus, fleeing Bengaluru

A Google employee at its Bengaluru office was tested positive for coronavirus after his wife and he returned from their honeymoon in Italy.

After her husband tested positive, the wife was also put under quarantine. However, the 25-year-old woman escaped from Bengaluru in a flight to Delhi, and then took a train to Agra, where her parents lived.

According to a report, health officers in Agra went to her parents' house, where they found that the woman was with eight other family members. Initially, her father, a railway engineer, refused to cooperate with the officers, however, after the intervention of the district magisterate, the woman, along with the eight others were taken for a screening.

The woman was tested positve and has been admitted to S N Medical College in Agra. A senior doctor at the hospital told TOI, "The newly married woman is the first positive corona-infected patient admitted to S N Medical College. Her sample has been sent to Pune-based National Institute of Virology for further tests. Since, she travelled by air, there is a high chance that passengers sitting near her in two rows back, front and side, might also be infected with Covid-19.”

The woman's flying from Bengaluru and taking a train could have affected many people and Twitter users became extremely furious with the lady's irresponsible behaviour. "Put her in jail immediately. Make an example. In Italy if u escape quarantine, manage to infect people and if any of them dies, you will be tried for Murder," a Twitter user wrote.

