Latest coronavirus update: IIT Delhi suspends academic, curricular activities amid virus fears

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has suspended all academic, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities as part of preventive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the campus.

"As a part of preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, the institute has suspended all the academic, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities," IIT Delhi said in an official notice on Friday.

The institute said that these measures include classes and other examinations, events, projects or any other activities which require the presence of students on the campus.

"The students pursuing B-Tech, Dual Degree, MSc, DIIT, M Tech, M Des, and MBA degrees as well as the first-year PhD students have been asked to leave the hostel by March 15 midnight and it is expected that they go straight to their homes," the notice said.