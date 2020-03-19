Latest coronavirus update: Hustle gone, Delhi’s shopping spirit now chokes

New Delhi: On a spring afternoon in Delhi, when one expects hustle and bustle in shopping hot spots like Dilli Haat, Sarojini Nagar, Connaught Place and malls like Select City walk, there is only defeaning silence.

In one of the most visited shoppers’ paradise, Dilli Haat the shop owners claim that the market has seen one of the least footfalls of all time. The situation is so bad that there have been days when they have returned home empty-handed, claimed more than one shopkeepers

“Within about 15 days, the footfall gone down drastically, there have been days that I have returned home empty handed. On other days I have to wait till evening to get the first sale,” Rizwan, a Kashmiri artefacts dealer said.