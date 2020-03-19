Latest Coronavirus Update: South Africa cricket team told to self-isolate after India return

The South African cricket team has been asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days after returning midway from an ODI tour of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket South Africa's chief medical officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra, was quoted as saying that the players have been told to isolate themselves and will be tested for the deadly virus in case any symptoms show up.

"We have recommended the players social distance themselves from others and self-isolate for a minimum of 14 days. I think that is proper guidance to protect themselves, people around them, their families and their communities," he was quoted as saying by the media here.

"In that period, if any of them have symptoms or any other factors that is cause for concern, we will ensure this is investigated appropriately and managed accordingly with the protocols that are in place," he added.

South Africa were to play three ODIs during the tour that was aborted after the washed out opening game in Dharamsala.

"Some of the players wore masks while we were travelling. Others decided not to wear masks - that was up to them. We were pretty isolated during travel and largely immunised from the outside world," said Manjra while describing the journey back.